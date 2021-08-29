Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Expands By 202.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the July 29th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

PEYUF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

