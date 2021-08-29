Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MALJF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

