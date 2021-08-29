Rollins Financial Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rollins Financial trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,461.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

