Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 45.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,309.0 days.
Suzuki Motor stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.53.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.