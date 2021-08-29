Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 45.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,309.0 days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

