Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CMBM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $237,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

