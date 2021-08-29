Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,404 ($70.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,877.57. The stock has a market cap of £87.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

