AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.