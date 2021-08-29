Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GASNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.54%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

