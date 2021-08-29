Halliburton (HAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.55 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

