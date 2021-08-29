Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 113,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $21,532,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 841,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,261,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.