Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.19

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

