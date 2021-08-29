Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. National Western Life Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.22% of National Western Life Group worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $227.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

