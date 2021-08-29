Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

