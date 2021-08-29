GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,779,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

