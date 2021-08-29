Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

