Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

