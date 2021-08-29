Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,242,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.