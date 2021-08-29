Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Decreases By 77.7%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the July 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RTOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.