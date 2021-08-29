Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,452,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

