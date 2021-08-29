MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MVPT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. MVP has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
MVP Company Profile
