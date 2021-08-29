Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,957 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

