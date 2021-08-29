Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $504.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

