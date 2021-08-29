Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

