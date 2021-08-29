370,917 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,685,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

