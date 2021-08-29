New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

