Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BX opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

