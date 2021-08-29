Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 561,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

