Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,726.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

