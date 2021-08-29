Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.