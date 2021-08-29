Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.01 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

