Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CASH opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

