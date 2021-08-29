Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WEED opened at C$21.65 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.37.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

