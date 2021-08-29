Electroneum Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $226.15 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,893,937,585 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

