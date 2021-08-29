Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

