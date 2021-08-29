Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

