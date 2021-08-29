Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

