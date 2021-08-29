Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

