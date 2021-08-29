Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

NOW stock opened at $632.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.