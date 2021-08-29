Creative Planning Sells 218 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDXX opened at $668.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

