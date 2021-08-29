ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

