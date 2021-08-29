Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of -16.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.