First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

FFBC stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

