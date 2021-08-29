Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.