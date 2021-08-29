Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

