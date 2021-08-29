Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

