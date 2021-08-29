Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

