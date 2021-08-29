STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in STERIS by 27.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 8.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

