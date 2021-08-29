Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of EVV opened at $13.31 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

