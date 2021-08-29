HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,937.0 days.

Shares of HLBZF stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $100.76.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

