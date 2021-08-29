J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

